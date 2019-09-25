< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430261303_430262815_162581";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430262815","video":"608755","title":"Jail%20security%20camera%20shows%20drone%20delivering%20contraband%20to%20inmate","caption":"Jail%20officials%20in%20Ohio%20released%20video%20that%20shows%20a%20package%20being%20delivered%20to%20an%20inmate%20via%20a%20drone.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F25%2FJail_security_camera_shows_drone_deliver_1_7675523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F25%2FJail_security_camera_shows_drone_delivering_cont_608755_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664040526%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjXogpXvePtKyjTjVzL5IIz5D1uY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fvideo-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate"}},"createDate":"Sep 25 2019 01:29PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430261303_430262815_162581",video:"608755",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Jail_security_camera_shows_drone_deliver_1_7675523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Jail%2520officials%2520in%2520Ohio%2520released%2520video%2520that%2520shows%2520a%2520package%2520being%2520delivered%2520to%2520an%2520inmate%2520via%2520a%2520drone.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/25/Jail_security_camera_shows_drone_delivering_cont_608755_1800.mp4?Expires=1664040526&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jXogpXvePtKyjTjVzL5IIz5D1uY",eventLabel:"Jail%20security%20camera%20shows%20drone%20delivering%20contraband%20to%20inmate-430262815",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fvideo-shows-drone-delivering-drugs-cell-phone-to-ohio-jail-inmate"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 25 2019 01:16PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 25 2019 01:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 02:24PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430261303").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430261303").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-430261303" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430261303-430262061"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor&rsquo;s Office via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office via Storyful)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430261303-430262061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/ohio%20jail%20drone%20delivery_1569432521767.jpg_7675657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor&rsquo;s Office via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office EUCLID, Ohio (FOX 13) - Authorities in Ohio released video that they said shows a drone delivering contraband to a jail inmate.

The Cuyahoga County Jail released the security camera footage Tuesday showing the drone delivery, which authorities said happened June 21 at the Euclid Jail near Cleveland.

The video showed the inmate in an outdoor recreation area looking up at the sky for several seconds before he lunged forward trying to catch the package being dropped from above.

Once the object hit the ground, the inmate could be seen quickly picking it up and wrapping it in a shirt before walking away.

According to WEWS, authorities said the satchel contained marijuana and a cell phone.

Charges have not yet been filed, but the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said it was investigating the incident. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school" title="13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school" data-articleId="430292342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Stringini, FOX 11 Los Angeles </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A California middle school student was declared brain dead on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a fight at school, while two other students remained in juvenile hall for their involvement in the fight. </p><p>Riverside County Sheriff's Department said 13-year-old Diego, whose last name hasn't been released, was pronounced clinically dead despite "rigorous medical intervention and treatment efforts."</p><p>"Preparations by Diego’s family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the sheriff's department said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ceo-surprises-employees-with-pay-increase-to-70-000" title="CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000" data-articleId="430291714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan Price, CEO and founder of Gravity Payments, recreates a ribbon-cutting with Rachel Redding, a QA analyst, for social media. (Katherine Jones/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A credit card payment processing company cut the ribbon on its new office space in Idaho with a surprise raise for its employees.</p><p>"Because we’re also excited to announce that all of our Boise employees making less than $70,000 a year will be put on a plan to increase their salaries to $70K by 2024," according to a post made Tuesday on the company's website .</p><p>Those employees would immediately receive a $10,000 increase.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/michigan-city-clerk-facing-6-felonies-in-election-fraud-case" title="Michigan city clerk facing 6 felonies in election fraud case" data-articleId="430280788" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Southfield_city_clerk_charged_with_six_f_0_7675568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Southfield_city_clerk_charged_with_six_f_0_7675568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Southfield_city_clerk_charged_with_six_f_0_7675568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Southfield_city_clerk_charged_with_six_f_0_7675568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Southfield_city_clerk_charged_with_six_f_0_7675568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Southfield city clerk Sherikia Hawkins is facing 14 years in prison for six felonies related to the 2018 general election." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan city clerk facing 6 felonies in election fraud case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A city clerk in Michigan is facing six felony 