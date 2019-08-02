(FOX NEWS) The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., the family said in a statement.
The woman, identified by the family as Saoirse Kennedy Hill, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of 11 children born to the late New York senator and wife Ethel, The New York Times reported.
"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the family said. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel."