- Stunning video showed fish being, well, stunned, in Kentucky to be captured and used in a wildlife study.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife workers partnered with multiple agencies on the study project. Officials used a stun method called "electrofishing," in an effort to catch invasive Asian carp near the Barkley Dam.

The tool stuns the carp with electricity, sending them toward the device. Then, they float belly-up for capture and to be further studied. Video from the agency shows hundreds of carp burst out of the water to become temporarily unconscious.

Researchers want to create a bio-acoustic fish fence to keep the carp out of waterways. Officials said the Asian carp threaten the region's fishing industry by reducing available food for local fish populations.

