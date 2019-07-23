< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Shark snags fish from line, startling family CAPE COD, Mass. (FOX News)</strong> - A family aboard a sportfishing boat off Cape Cod Bay on Saturday got a serious taste of life under the sea after a shark breached the water right in front of their eyes.</p><p>The ship's captain, Marc Costa of Columbia Sportfishing in Orleans, Mass., said his boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the encounter took place, <a href="https://www.masslive.com/capecod/2019/07/it-actually-slapped-the-boat-with-its-tail-video-shows-shark-leap-at-boat-in-cape-cod-bay.html">reports MassLive.com</a>.</p><p>"We have just gone out and got two fish on," Costa said. "Bringing the fish in, you can see what happened. That animal came up and grabbed the fish, right there. Right in our faces. It was pretty cool."</p><p>Costa said he's certain it was a great white shark.</p><p>Ten days prior and about two miles south, Costa said another group saw a much bigger great white shark do the same thing. That shark, he said, was about 70 feet from the boat.</p> <div id='continue-text-419809951' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-419809951' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419809951' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419809951', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419809951'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Sharks are reportedly spotted in the area rather consistently, as they prey on seals in the waters off Cape Cod. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thursday is 'National Hire a Veteran Day'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a day each year that encourages employers to consider hiring veterans as they transition to civilian life.</p><p>National Hire A Veteran Day is recognized each year on July 25 as a call to action for employers to consider filling open positions with former servicemen and women. The day was established in 2017 by the organization Hire Our Heroes, which was founded by Marine Corps veteran Dan Caporale.</p><p>"They've received first-rate training from the most demanding organizations in the world and have been tested many, many times in high-pressure situations," the organization's website says . "They know how to get the job done -- that's why the best way to honor a veteran is to hire one."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-found-injured-in-new-york-city-jail-cell-after-possible-suicide-attempt-report" title="Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell after possible suicide attempt: report" data-articleId="420200271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell after possible suicide attempt: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in a New York City jail cell on Tuesday after a possible suicide attempt.</p><p>Epstein, 66, was discovered at the Metropolitan Correctional Center nearly unconscious and with wounds to his neck, law enforcement sources told the New York Post .</p><p>The wealthy financier was transported to a nearby hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/puerto-rico-governor-silent-as-impeachment-process-looms" title="Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2" data-articleId="420172501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 