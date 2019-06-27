< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415160607" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle wipers from moving vehicle"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415160607.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var storyPlayer_415160607_415160472_150070 a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415160607_415160472_150070";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415160472","video":"579048","title":"Snake%20flung%20from%20moving%20vehicle","caption":"The%20driver%20flung%20it%20from%20the%20moving%20vehicle%20with%20his%20windshield%20wipers%20as%20his%20friend%20laughed%20and%20recorded%20video%20of%20the%20incident.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FSnake_flung_from_moving_vehicle_0_7452518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FSnake_flung_from_moving_vehicle_579048_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656290249%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Du0zJhPlncmgpv1EQ4BSshurSfGI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwatch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1F4K6q1FPFlpI0lES82kmLzge17T4hjJv6JJzvoXtCk04oVrnybEY7-SQ"}},"createDate":"Jun 27 2019 08:37PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415160607_415160472_150070",video:"579048",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Snake_flung_from_moving_vehicle_0_7452518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520driver%2520flung%2520it%2520from%2520the%2520moving%2520vehicle%2520with%2520his%2520windshield%2520wipers%2520as%2520his%2520friend%2520laughed%2520and%2520recorded%2520video%2520of%2520the%2520incident.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/Snake_flung_from_moving_vehicle_579048_1800.mp4?Expires=1656290249&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=u0zJhPlncmgpv1EQ4BSshurSfGI",eventLabel:"Snake%20flung%20from%20moving%20vehicle-415160472",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwatch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1F4K6q1FPFlpI0lES82kmLzge17T4hjJv6JJzvoXtCk04oVrnybEY7-SQ"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 27 2019 08:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 08:37PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Twitter user @KingCaedo </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snake removed by windshield wipers_1561682181590.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers2_1561682181537.jpg_7452514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="snake removed by windshield wipers2_1561682181537.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415160607-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Twitter user @KingCaedo" title="snake removed by windshield wipers_1561682181590.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Twitter user <a href="https://twitter.com/KingCaedo/status/1143688914269548544">@<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KingCaedo" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KingCaedo</span></a></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers2_1561682181537.jpg_7452514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Twitter user photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Twitter user @KingCaedo" title="snake removed by windshield wipers_1561682181590.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers2_1561682181537.jpg_7452514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Twitter user @KingCaedo" title="snake removed by windshield wipers2_1561682181537.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/watch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle" data-title="Video: Snake flung from moving vehicle" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/watch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle" addthis:title="Video: Snake flung from moving vehicle" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function KANSAS CITY, Mo. (STORYFUL) (STORYFUL)</strong> - A snake found itself on a car traveling through Kansas City June 25.</p><p>The driver flung it from the moving vehicle with his windshield wipers as his friend laughed and recorded video of the incident. </p><p>Twitter user <a href="https://twitter.com/KingCaedo/status/1143688914269548544">@KingCaedo</a> posted the video showing the surprise of both the driver and passenger before the snake is flicked off the vehicle's front window.</p><p>The snake was first wrapped around the passenger side mirror before being tossed to the roadway.</p><p>It's unclear whether the snake survived the incident. </p> <div id='continue-text-415160607' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415160607' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415160607' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = 