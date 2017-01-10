School children send care packages to troops What's Right with Tampa Bay School children send care packages to troops Two local elementary school students are making a big impact to troops overseas.

Graci Tubbs and Ava Spano collect supplies and send them to deployed troops overseas. The girls call their project Operation Military Matters.

"We really want to show them that we really appreciate and love and care about them," Graci Tubbs said.

The Seminole Elementary School fourth graders got the idea from watching military veterans speak at their school two years ago.

"Somebody is going to open this and feel the greatest joy like, oh wow and it just makes me happy," Ava Spano said.

The boxes are filled with non perishable items candy, pens, and socks with a personal hand write letter of gratitude.

"We love you guys so much we don't know what we would do without you," Graci said. "Own behalf of every American we would like to say thank you."



"I feel filled. I fill like I am making a difference," Ava said.

The girls believe anybody can make a difference with a little effort.

"No matter how old are young you are you can make an impact in the whole entire world," Graci said.

The girls have sent more than 100 packages in two years with the help of the Bay Area community.

www.GoFundMe.com/militarymatters