Bay Area organization helps underdeveloped countrires

By: Photojournalist Bryan Gray, FOX 13 News

Posted:Jan 12 2017 06:51PM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 06:51PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A study of a sustainability project by a graduate student leads to helping the people of Africa. Her mission to change their lives is What's Right With Tampa Bay.

Aja Espro started Just One Humanity three years ago to help underdeveloped countries with water shortages. 

Her project is assisting countries in Africa to meet basic needs, like clean water, food, shelter and healthcare.

Her goal is to end poverty.

Aja started the project in 2014 and hopes to build a community center this year.

www.justonehumanity.org

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories