Bay Area organization helps underdeveloped countrires

- A study of a sustainability project by a graduate student leads to helping the people of Africa. Her mission to change their lives is What's Right With Tampa Bay.

Aja Espro started Just One Humanity three years ago to help underdeveloped countries with water shortages.

Her project is assisting countries in Africa to meet basic needs, like clean water, food, shelter and healthcare.

Her goal is to end poverty.

Aja started the project in 2014 and hopes to build a community center this year.

www.justonehumanity.org