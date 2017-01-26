Written notes bring seniors comfort What's Right with Tampa Bay Written notes bring seniors comfort Ronald Tyson is honoring the memory of his grandmother in a very special way - by bringing smiles in the form of written letters to seniors.

Ronald Tyson and Linda Sota hand deliver personal greetings to brighten the day of residents at a Port Richey assisted living facility.

"It touches them in a way that is really hard to explain until you see the smiles that come across their face," Ronald said.

Ronald came up with the idea last year after visiting his grandmother, who was in a nursing home before she died.

"As I would go into the facility, I would see seniors that didn't get visits from family," Ronald said.

So started started his "Bring Smiles to Forgotten Seniors" campaign, as an act of love.

"I wanted to do something to try and recognize those seniors so that they would know that they were not forgotten," Ronald added.

Then others from the community joined him. Students from various schools help write inspiring notes of encouragement and good wishes.

"I say, like, 'I hope you have a great day,' and 'Hope you get better,'" Dylen Meiczinger, a student at Pineview Elementary School said.

Madison Rivera is also a student at the school.

"You get to put a smile on somebody's face," Madison said.

Pineview Elementary teacher Liz Schmitt says this helps kids show love and empathy for others.

"This is a way that we can incorporate that kindness and that creativity into the kids," Ms. Schmitt said.

And judging from the reactions, you'd have to say it's a lesson worth learning.

"Its great, we love it. It's wonderful," senior Judee Grodesky said.

George Grodesky is her husband.

"I think what it does it touches people hearts to know that other people are thinking of them," George said.

A gesture of kindness that's priceless.

"When you put a card into a senior's hand you might as well have given them a million dollars," Ronald said.

And certainly worth a million smiles!