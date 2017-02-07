Jesuit HS teen collects shoes for Caribbean children What's Right with Tampa Bay Jesuit HS teen collects shoes for Caribbean children A 15-year-old is on a mission to help the less fortunate and it started with a trip to the Caribbean.

Cameron Marlowe is making big strides to help children in poor countries by collecting shoes.

"I collect sneakers in the Tampa area to bring to Soles4Souls who bring them to people in need in third world countries," Cameron said.

Cameron launched a shoe drive with his football teammates at Jesuit High School. They collected more than 300 pairs of shoes.

"It makes me feel good it makes me feel happy when I think about that big number," Cameron explained.

Cameron's passion to gather shoes began when he went on a mission trip to Jamaica with his mom when he was 12.

"I thought how lucky I am to be in the United States and have six or seven pairs and I wanted to give back," Cameron added.

In just a few short years Cameron has rounded-up over 2,000 pair of shoes.

"I was just minded blown when it blow up like this," Cameron said.

Cameron has a important message for us all.

"Give back and become closer with the world and understand that not everyone is as lucky as people in the U.S.," Cameron said.

Cameron is planning a trip to Costa Rica later this year.