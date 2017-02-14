Couple renews vows at Florida State Fair What's Right with Tampa Bay Couple renews vows at Florida State Fair It may appear to be more unusual than some of the fried food offerings at the Florida State Fair.

- It may appear to be more unusual than some of the fried food offerings at the Florida State Fair.

Men and women are dressed as pirates and gypsies in the horticulture display at the fair.

They are actually celebrating a love that's been blooming for decades. Billy and Kimberly Wilson are renewing their vows.

"20 years ago we got married here in costume and whatnot." explained Billy. "Pretty much the same people, with the exception of the grandchildren, were here and we came to renew our vows."

The couple met as co-workers.

"Started talking and had more in common than we knew we had and fell in love and realized I had met my soul mate and the rest is history," said Kimberly.

It was going to be a second marriage for both of them. They decided to have fun with their wedding.

Kimberly has been volunteering at the horticulture display for more than 20 years. She said she knew it would be the perfect spot for them to tie the knot.

"I looked at the display and said, you know, this would be a beautiful place to get married because it would look like we were in Hawaii with all the flowers and the orchids and the violets," said Kimberly.

20 years later, they said 'I do' again. Billy's sister officiating the wedding, as she did the first time.

Each anniversary, Kimberly hides something special for her groom to find in the display.

"I figure this year is my 20th anniversary so out front and center I have 'All Of Me, Loves All Of You' and then the flower bed has our initials spelled out in flowers," said Kimberly.

But there's another message in this day that's not so hidden.

"Love grows," said Billy. "That's the name of her landscaping company, but it's true. If you truly love somebody it grows every day and I love her more every day. Can't stop it."