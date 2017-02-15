Students hear stories of life and death during Holocaust What's Right with Tampa Bay Students hear stories of life and death during Holocaust The Holocaust was one of the greatest horrors in history. Six million Jews, and millions of others who were declared enemies of Nazi, Germany, were killed.

The remaining survivors are still compelled to tell their stories to younger generations. Two of them visited Walker Middle School to tell their harrowing tale of survival to 8th graders.

"The bunks were about the size of a single bed," Holocaust survivor Rene Hammond described for the students. "Six people were assigned to each bunk, which means we couldn't lie down. We could just sit."

Hammond is 90. She was only 18 when she and her family were sent together by train to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp, where they were then split up. Hammond never saw her parents again.

"They took us to the shower and we found out that these showers were equipped with not just water, but also gas," she said. "The older people, when they got to the shower, they got the gas. They died in the shower."

Sylvia Richman was 3-years-old when her mom left her at a Catholic orphanage during the war.

"I was so homesick," Richman said. "I wanted to see my mom. I cried."

Miraculously, Richman and her parents reunited after the war.

Both women hope retelling their experiences will have a life changing effect on students.



"It was a little emotional, like hearing the background stories," student Matthew Weber told FOX 13.

"It's sad to think about because, like, I can't even imagine being in that situation," student Andie Fields said.



"It makes me want to live life to the fullest," said student John Douglass.

Their message: Never forget. The women say they will tell their stories as long as they are able.

"Don't take anything for granted because freedom can be taken away just like that," Richman said.