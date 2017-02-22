Nature's Classroom teacher retiring after 50 years What's Right with Tampa Bay Nature's Classroom teacher retiring after 50 years A very unique man is giving students hands-on experience in nature's classroom.

Bill Munsey teaches kids about the animal world.

"Sit down and pick up the box turtle," Bill said to some kids at Nature's Classroom.

Nature's Classroom is a hands-on environmental class for all sixth grade students in Hillsborough County.

"The more we educate our children to see what's happening and what's going on and teach them the beauty and wonder of nature, there's a lot better chance that they are going to do something to solve the problems in the future," Bill said.

The goal is to give students an introduction to strange and exotic animals to help alleviate their fears. Bill has been teaching kids how to respect animals at Nature's Classroom for more than 50 years.

At 75, retirement is on the horizon, but it's something Bill is not looking forward to.

"I got a lovely wife who has been with me for 54 years, but this is a second home," Bill said. "I pull in here in the morning and think, 'I'm home,' and I leave in the afternoon and say, 'See you tomorrow.'"

Bill's love for nature and kids makes a perfect teaching assignment for him. Nature's Classroom is part of the Hillsborough County school system. They also teach about the eco system as well.