School to Work program prepares teens for careers What's Right with Tampa Bay School to Work program prepares teens for careers It's a Pinellas County first - a partnership preparing high school students for the workplace.

Tiffany Colucci is helping Ashley find the road to success. They are part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters School to Work program.

"The School to Work program really is a workplace mentoring program that allows high school students to go to a corporate environment and to learn professional skills, as well as have a corporate mentor to help them navigate through high school and plan for college and onward," Jennifer Libby of Big Brothers and Big Sisters said.

High school students meet with bank employees at U. S. Ameri Bank once a month for four hours to develop business skills.



"I love it," student Shi'brianna said. "I think that it is a really good idea for them to do that for us, teach us how about the real world and what we can do after high school."

Each student has a bank employee as a mentor. They form a bond and friendship that can last a life time. Tiffany knows first-hand how valuable a big sister can be.

"I'm mentoring because when I was little I had a big," Tiffany said. "She helped me in a way that I don't think that I would be where I am today if it wasn't for her."

"I just it a lot its very fun," another student, Jaden said. "I learn new things about the bank, how people work, how certain things function inside a bank."

The program lasts two years. It started last year in Hillsborough County. This is the first year for Pinellas County.