Adoption agency gives horses second chance at life

- In the middle of Spring Hill's horse country, Serenity Stables welcomes anyone interested in riding. Just ask Michaela Mildener and Rebecca Sayre. They're more than a year into learning how to ride.

"It's really fun," Rebecca said.

"Its exciting to ride a big horse like this," Michaela offered.

Allen and Cherina Bornscheuer own the ranch.

"I love it. I wouldn't do anything else," Cherina said.

Their passion grew even more when they discovered older horses were being sent to kill pens to be slaughtered for meat.

"It just tugged at our heart strings, couldn't believe that it was happening. We had no idea," Cherina continued.

So they started Serenity Saviors, an adoption agency for horses. "Giving them a new chance a second at life," Cherina explained.

They bid on older horses on internet auctions, then pick them up and find a new home for them. So far they have saved more than 120 horses during the past year.

"I think that's it's a great opportunity for us to give back a little bit for this animal that's done so much for us," Allen said.

"It's a wonderful feeling to know that you saved their life and they know they appreciate it," Cherina offered.

They raise money to buy the animals, and if they can't find a home for them, they keep them on the ranch.

"It pulls at your heart strings, first of all. But second you just want to do what you can," Allen said.

"It's a calling, it's a mission," Cherina added. "I don't see us ever stopping." A

They have 22 horses and three donkeys on their 10-acre ranch. To reach them, you can head to their website: www.serenitystablesfl.com.