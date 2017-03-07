First Leto High graduating class celebrate reunion What's Right with Tampa Bay First Leto High graduating class celebrate reunion Graduates of one of Tampa's historic high schools is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The first-ever graduating class from Leto High School has a unique story. Their lives are an open book to the past.

"Here's mine, and that is Cynthia and this is Sharon right here," Donna Wiley said, pointing to photos of her former classmates.

The class of 1967 was the first graduating class from Leto High.

"There were no seniors," Linda Gay said. "We started out as juniors so we were basically seniors for two years."

Now they're planning their 50th reunion.

"We're excited about getting everybody together," Donna said. "There are some people who have never come to a reunion. Now with it being the 50th, a lot of people are coming that haven't come."

The group has a very special bond that holds them together.

"We care about each other," Sandy Easterling said. "We're a big group."

And by 'big,' she means 526 - to be exact.

"We all want to celebrate and look back and share our memories and our lives now," Darlene McMillan Deda said.

The reunion will be later this year. To contact the class of '67, call committee chairman Sandy Easterling at 813-690-5285.