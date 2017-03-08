2017 Strawberry Queen third in family to be crowned What's Right with Tampa Bay 2017 Strawberry Queen third in family to be crowned A Plant City teenager carries on a proud honor in her community and her family.

Drew Knotts is 18 and plays flag football and soccer, but now she's adding another trophy to her case. She's the the third member of her family to be crowned Plant City Strawberry Queen.

Before the joy came some hardship, though. Drew tore her ACL playing soccer for Plant City High School.

"I heard a 'pop.' I went down automatically screaming and I kind of calmed myself down," Drew recalled.

Before her injury, she was a rising star, getting multiple First Team All Conference honors.

But Drew has another honor that she is proud of. She is the Plant City Strawberry Queen for 2017.

"I remember them calling my number and me just freaking out," Drew said. "I was just so overwhelmed with every emotion and so happy that I won."

Adding to the joy was the family legacy of Strawberry Queens. Her grandmother won it in 1953, and her cousin was crowned in 2012.

"I don't know of any other family that has had three member in the family be Strawberry Queen." Ruby Jean Redman, Drew's grandmother said. "I think we set a record there."

Her mother Jeanne came up a little short.

"I wasn't quite as fortunate when I went out for Strawberry Queen. That's okay," Jeanne Knotts laughed.

Drew always wanted to be on the throne.

"Just to be able to represent my town and carry on the family tradition, that's something that I always wanted to do," Drew said.

A small town girl with big dreams for the future - Drew will be going to Georgia Southern on a soccer scholarship later this year.