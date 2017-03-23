WATCH: Safety Harbor teen artist creates ultra-real drawings What's Right with Tampa Bay WATCH: Safety Harbor teen artist creates ultra-real drawings A young, self-taught artist is making his mark in the Bay Area, with his works being displayed at the Safety Harbor Library.

Michael Braudis started drawing two years ago, at the age of 13. He carefully watched his friends during art class, then began practicing at home with color pencils and oil paints.

He gravitated toward realistic works - using animals and people as his subjects.

"Its like a passion," Michael said. "I just like catching the facial expression and stuff."

His natural talent is obvious in his work, but he also practices two hours a day. That's resulted in a collection of more than 150 pieces, some of which are now on exhibit at the Safety Harbor Library.

"It just... takes you to a different place," Michael explained. "I think it's kind of strange to have my art... up on walls."

Michael hopes his art touches people in a very special way and hopes to one day open his own gallery. For more information about Michael's art, visit his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/michaelbraudisartist/, his Instagram profile, or his Youtube channel.

You may also email Michael at Kbraudis@gmail.com.