Exercise keeps Pasco 106-year-old happy, healthy

- At 106 years old Clarice Emley is still going strong. She lives at the Atria Park of Baypoint Village in Hudson.

"I don't feel like 106," Clarice said. "I don't know how 106 feels but I don't feel over, well, I would say 60."

Clarice exercises every day. Her favorite activity is bowling.



"We need to exercise to keep our bodies strong and active and to move about," Clarice added.

Clarice was born on a farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 1911. "It was a wonderful place to grow up."

She taught elementary school for 34 years in North Carolina and Florida.

“When I was in the second grade, the teacher asked us how many want to be a teacher. I think all of the kids except me raised their hand, they would like to be a teacher." Clarice said. "Out of that 18 people, I think I am the only one who became a teacher."

She retired in 1972 and started playing the organ to keep her mind strong.

"Since I’ve been 100, I have been the center of attention and I just love it,” she laughed.

Clarice says the last 20 years have been the most enjoyable.

Healthy in Pasco is also celebrating Clarice by trying to get 106 people to their workout today.