Music and love for the very young

- It’s a happy time for children at Songs for Tots in Tampa.

"It’s a lot of fun." Margaret Andrews a nanny said. "It’s a learning experience for them."

Parents bring their young children to the class for high-energy musical learning.

"We do a newborn class. Moms and dads often ask, what can you teach a newborn? Everything," said Allison Wilkins, the owner of Songs for Tots. "Even in the womb at 14 weeks, children can hear, so by exposing children to music very young, it helps them to get that foundation in the neurological pathway in their brain."

Parents love the class.

"I feel like it helps me to bond with my children and it is something that we can do together," mother of four Valerie Laudicina said.

Allison believes it is time well-spent. "To be able for a parent to sit down for 45 minutes and sing with their child uninterrupted is a very special thing."

The program was founded at Princeton in 1988. Allison has been teaching the program for 16 years.

