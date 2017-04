Non-profit teaches next generation of skateboarders What's Right with Tampa Bay Non-profit teaches next generation of skateboarders Avid skateboarders are helping a new generation enjoy the sport they love.

- Avid skateboarders are helping a new generation enjoy the sport they love.

The non-profit Boards For Bros teaches kids to skate at Skatepark of Tampa. They also give free skateboards to children who can't afford them.

They started in 2006 and have given away more than 800 boards. They collect new boards and refurbish old ones for kids to have.

For more information, email boardsforbros@skateparkoftampa.com