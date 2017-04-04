Coleman robotics team going to national championship What's Right with Tampa Bay Coleman robotics team going to national championship Some ambitious students are ready to flex their brain power - and bring home a world title.

The robotics' teams at Coleman Middle School in Tampa are busy fixing problems. They're training for the upcoming Vex Robotics Competition World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I'm really excited to go, but it's going to be a lot of work because of teams from all around the world are going," student and team member Shea Greenberg said.

A total of 18 students from Coleman will be going to the competition.

"These students are in my room before school, they're in my room after school and these kids are super engaged in what they're doing," their teacher Brian Jonas said.

At the recent state championships, the Coleman teams had three of the top six scores.

"It was just amazing," student Brock Manz said. "That was just crazy. I was so happy."

Students are excited for what's ahead.

"If you get to compete against all the other teams it's really great because if you can beat them it's awesome," Shea said.

"I'm looking forward to showing my abilities, showing our team's ability to other teams around the world and just modeling all our hard work," Brock added.

Hard work has brought them this far, and hopes to take them further as world champions. The students will be leaving for Louisville later this month.