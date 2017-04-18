Children's books author works Dade City landmarks into stories

- A Dade City author incorporates local landmarks into his books for children in hopes readers will connect with the stories.

Wendell Speer has made it his mission to encourage children to read.

The Dade City author recently gave 2,000 copies of his book new book, "My Magic Summer" to five Pasco County elementary schools.

"I think actually its pretty interesting. I read it 3 times," student Janelle Wahab said. "It actually made me want to read it more because it had our school in it."

Speer wrote Dade City landmarks - the New Town Hall, the Old Court House and the Armory - into the story, so kids could have a connection to the story line.

"A lot of children do not receive books as a gifts so I think that this is something that really had an impact on children," Speer said.

"It's cool because it talked about some of the places around our school," student Xavier Lewis said.

"I thought it would be a lot more interesting to kids if you write a book that takes place in familiar surroundings to them, with landmarks that they know, streets that they know, places that they go, possibly even everyday," Speer explained.

"The Magic Summer" is a spin-off from Speer's first book, "Simon Peppercorn."