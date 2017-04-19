Blossom Bouquet brings flowers to hospice patients What's Right with Tampa Bay Blossom Bouquet brings flowers to hospice patients A caring service is a blooming example of the love needed to care for patients in hospice.

Blossom Bouquet brings the gift of fresh flowers to patients like 100-year-old Louise Novach.

For her, flowers are a welcome sight, and so is social worker Diane Stegmen.

"Its uplifting! They're always beautiful and nice to see," Louise said when Diane came into her room with the bouquet..

"Little things can make a big differences," Diane said.

Stegmen is a social worker for hospice and brings a Blossom Bouquet to Louise once a week.

"It really brings a kind of a joy that is unexpected," Diane said.

Hospice volunteer Donn Nyhart picks up flowers donated by local businesses to give to the patients.

"I would not trade it for the world," Nyhart said. "This is all I do, is hospice work, and I don't even call it work. I'd say it's the best non-paying job in the world."

Louise is glad that he does this job.

"Wonderful! I appreciate them very much because I love flowers," Louise added.

The flowers are an unexpected surprise that bring joy and peace to those who need it most.

The service is for any hospice patient in Pinellas County.