Singing helps Parkinson's patients stay sharp A new technique is helping Parkinson's patients with their speech. They're using their singing voices to better their communication skills.

"Its been a lot of fun," Tremble Clefs Choir singer William Beck said.

Most of the members of the choir have Parkinson's disease.

"It's basically for improved communication so that Parkinson's disease patients can communicate with their loved ones, with their friends, and other family members," choir founder Darla Freedman explained.

The members say singing has really helped their ability to communicate improve.

"The physical therapy of singing improves my speech, my ability to be understand," singer Dr. Robert Ettleman said.

The choir is made up of 12 Bay Area residents who are either living with or caring for someone with Parkinson's disease

The choir practices at the Seminole Heights Library in Tampa.

For more information, visit www.speechvive.com.