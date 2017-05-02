Brandon home to youngest female Kung Fu black belt in FL What's Right with Tampa Bay Brandon home to youngest female Kung Fu black belt in FL She's young and talented and packs a lot of punch.

Alison Crain is only 12, but she just reached an incredible goal in martial arts. She is youngest female Kung Fu black belt in the state of Florida.

Alison is small but carries a powerful punch. She told FOX 13 News what she thought when she heard she was the youngest.

"I think, 'Wow! I actually can't believe it,'" Alison said.

With determination and hard work, Alison was able to earn her black belt in just four years of practice.



"My teacher even told me he didn't want me here the day before the test because I have been working too much, but I came anyway," Alison explained. "I really wanted to make sure that I was ready."

"To find that dedication in a young person is very hard," co-owner of Shaolin-Do, Kellie Clemmer said.

Clemmer helped trained Alison at her facility in Brandon.

"It shows a lot of drive for a young person at that age to become a black belt," Kellie said.

Alison's love affair with martial arts started at a young age.

"[I] just kind of always loved martial arts, so getting to start it while I was 8 was really exciting," Alison said.

Now, with determination and hard work, she has fulfilled her dream.

At 12-years-old, she likely has many dreams to fulfill ahead of her. She says her goal is to get her second-degree black belt in two years.