Women of Stitches in Service make baby clothes What's Right with Tampa Bay Women of Stitches in Service make baby clothes Each week, a group of ladies meets at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa to talk and sew.

- Each week, a group of ladies meets at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa to talk and sew.

These weekly meetings go beyond building friendships.

The name of our group is Stitches in Service. We go back 20 years," said Norma Mayor.

The women have made many little blankets for babies in need, including donations for families at Metropolitan Ministries.

But they use their skills to give some extra love to adults too.

"We make robes for the elderly. We make hats for Moffitt Cancer Center. The head huggers for the cancer patients to keep warm," said Mayor.

"Last year I made 40 hats for the homeless," said Helen Ramsey.

It's sisterhood, with a higher calling.

"Because we are using our God-given talents to give to those in need in our community," said Mayor.