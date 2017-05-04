Aspiring baker fulfills her dream with help of culinary foundation What's Right with Tampa Bay Aspiring baker fulfills her dream with help of culinary foundation Hayley Shaddock always knew she wanted to own her own bakery.

- Hayley Shaddock always knew she wanted to own her own bakery.

At 23-years-old, she is realizing her dream sooner than she expected.

"It was definitely always a dream, a goal of mine to one day get to this point in life," said Shaddock.

She recently opened Sweet Magnolia Bakery in Westchase.

"Wake up happy that I get to go and work in something that I love doing. A lot of people can't find that or if they do, it's later on in life so I'm happy I found this young," said Shaddock.

Part of finding that calling was attending the Culinary Institute of America. But tuition was costly. Shaddock worked with the Ryan Wells Foundation in high school and received a scholarship through them.

Wells was an aspiring chef who lost his life in a car accident in 2005. His family started a foundation in his name.

"He didn't get the chance to fulfill his dream as a chef so now we're giving that opportunity to countless students after him," said his sister, Ashley Giasone.

In more than 10 years, the foundation has given out more than 100 scholarships.

"This year we're giving out $100,000 alone to 12 students, so it brings our new total up to about $750,000," said Giasone.

"I think it's fantastic that they help high school students reach their dreams of letting them go to college. I know a lot of them don't have the opportunity to go to college so this scholarship definitely helps get them there," said Shaddock.

Ryan's family has one wish for those benefiting from the professional life that their brother didn't get to experience.

"Pay it forward. They've been able to realize success from others, so one day they will be able to do that as well," said Giasone.

For more information on the Ryan Wells Foundation visit http://ryanwellsfoundation.com/.