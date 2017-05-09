HCC graduate reflects on going back to school at 60

- It's a time filled with achievement and hope. Young graduates at Hillsborough Community College in caps and gowns are celebrating how far they've come.

Now they'll prepare for what's ahead. But there's one graduate with a little more wisdom and experience from the rest.

Debra Morris is 60-years-old and is graduating with students young enough to be her kids or grandchildren.

She's also the commencement speaker for the ceremony. She said she had her doubts about going back to school at her age.

"What if I don't do well in my classes?" she said during her speech. "What if I'm too old and people make fun of me?"

But then she thought about her grandchildren and what it would mean to them. And she let her fears fade away.

Morris' college career doesn't stop here. She plans to attend the University of South Florida next.

"Right now my AA is in business management, but I hope to continue on in psychology and sociology studies," Morris explained.

She hopes the accomplishment is a lesson that sticks in the minds of her graduating class.

"Trust in yourself and it's never too late. It's a wonderful experience," said Morris.