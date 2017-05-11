Families participate in 4th annual Running For All Children's Race What's Right with Tampa Bay Families participate in 4th annual Running For All Children's Race At nearly 3-years-old, Cohen Dix keeps his family on their toes.

"He's a mess, he's all over the place and he's energetic and he's just so full of life," said his mother, Mandi.

Cohen's parents couldn't be more grateful for that. It was touch and go when he was born at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. He spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

The doctors and nurses were lifesavers in more ways than one.

"They were there during the worst days and best days of our lives," said Mandi.

To show their support, Cohen and his parents are participating in the 4th annual Running For All Children's Race in hopes of helping families who face similar situations.

"It's an experience that we'll never forget as a family and it was challenging, but overall it was an overwhelming and good experience," said Mandi.

Cohen's parents have something in common with race founder, Brian Powers. Outside of the struggles with Cohen, they also had twins prematurely, like the Powers family. Both families lost a twin baby.

"We started this event a few years ago in memory of our son as a way to say thank you to all of the doctors and nurse and support staff that we met over the years in dealing with some of the trials and tribulations of having babies at 24 weeks and 5 days," said Brian.

Powers' surviving daughter, Abigail, is thriving. She is getting involved in the race too.

"This is going to be a fun race just for everyone," said Abigail.

For more information on the Running For All Children's Race, www.runforallchildren.com.