Clearwater's best SRO is a tough-love leader What's Right with Tampa Bay Clearwater's best SRO is a tough-love leader Keeping kids safe at school and helping them achieve is a passion and an honor for Clearwater School Resource Officer Lenshawn Price.

In fact, she's been named the best.

The 17-year Clearwater Police Department veteran has patrolled the halls of Oak Grove Middle for nine years as the school's resource officer.

"I like to get involved. I'm pro-active. I have a passion for the youth," Officer Price said. "I have a passion just to mentor the kids."

Officer Price is tough but her compassionate heart is the reason she was recognized as the Resource Officer of the Year for Pinellas County.



"For me to win, it was definitely very humbling," Officer Price said.

Dr. Dawn Coffin, Oak Grove's principal nominated Officer Price because of her involvement with student activities at the school.

"I worked with many SROs over the years and I can tell you, she's the best," Dr. Coffin said.

Officer Price has been a cheerleading coach, step club leader and counsels students that are having problems in the classroom.



"They know, even those I may be fussing at them, it's because I expect better, and I know that they can do better, and I'm just waiting for them to see it in themselves for it to come out," Officer Price explained.

Officer Price believes that consistency and structure are crucial to a child's success.



"I truly care about how things are going with them and their lives. I try to help. I try to motivate," Officer Price said.

She's changing the lives of students with tough love and a caring heart. This is the second year in a row that a Clearwater school resource officer has won best resource officer of the year.