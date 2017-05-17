Classical trumpet player inspires new generation of musicians What's Right with Tampa Bay Classical trumpet player inspires new generation of musicians Crestwood Elementary School Music Teacher Nathaniel Strawbridge is using his passion for music to teach students life lessons.

His contagious energy is changing the beat in children's lives at the school.

"I love it," Keren Hernandez said about her drumming class. "It like a way that I can express myself and like we are all here like a family."

She is in Crestwood Elementary School Music Teacher Nathaniel Strawbridge's drumming class.

"Drumming brings people together," Nathaniel said. "Helps people to express themselves and to get out those feelings that they have inside."

Nathaniel has taught at the school for 15 years. He is a classical trumpet player who has written many original pieces of music.