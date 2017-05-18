Jesuit sophomore named FL Military Youth of the Year

- Dedication and hard work to help others are paying off for a local teen.

Gregory Davis encourages kids to do their best at the MacDill Air Force Base Youth Center.

He's just been named the Military Youth of the Year for Florida. He won the award for starting an education camp at the youth center.

"I was a little surprised," Gregory explained. "Overwhelmed, for sure. It was an amazing event. I was really happy."

Gregory is 16-years-old and has volunteered at the center since he was 10.

"I always like to be able to put myself out and help others," Gregory said.

The Jesuit High School sophomore was influenced by volunteers who supported him.

"As soon as I was old enough to really help I definitely encourage by my parents and by my family to volunteer and I always wanted to take initiatives to do that," Gregory said.

Chris Hug is the director at the Youth Center.

"Greg is the epitome of what the youth of the year stands for as far as character, leadership, academics, extra curriculum activities," Hug said.

Gregory agrees these are the things that have shaped his life.

"Whenever I was younger I was always able to look up the older people that were giving their time and be amazed. 'Wow, that person wants to come in and support me [and] be their for me," Gregory said.

Gregory got a $5,000 scholarship for winning the award.