Man's mission: Bikes up, guns down

- Teen bikers are pedaling their way to a brighter future thanks to one man’s passion.

"I'm trying to get them to pick up a bicycle and put the guns down," Orrin Arnold explained.

"Bikes Up, Guns Down" is a community project Arnold started after serving three years in prison for dealing drugs. He wants kids to steer away from the troubled road he took.

"I tell them to get a bicycle and come ride with me," Orrin continued. "They ain't got to be in the streets like that."

Orrin's bike club has grown from 15 riders to more than 200.

"I want them to be out here and enjoy their life," he continued. "Go to school – college, maybe."

And, hopefully, they’ll ride on to a trouble-free future.

If you want to go, they ride on Saturdays. You can get more details from Orrin Arnold by calling him at (813) 770-4610.