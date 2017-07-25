"Backpacks of Hope" for students in need of school supplies

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 01:30PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 01:53PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A team of volunteers are moving at a fast pace, filling backpacks for kids in need at Metropolitan Ministries inside a Tampa warehouse.

"It's hot in this warehouse. It's a lot of work," said Tejal Patel of Metropolitan Ministries.

But that doesn't bother Paula Price of Moffitt Cancer Center, who is volunteering her services along with her team.

"Honestly it's really heartwarming that there's so many children who don't have what they need and it's really uplifting to be part of that," said Price.

Members of Moffitt are joining hundreds of other volunteers who fill 2,500 backpacks over the course of the summer.

"Without the 300 volunteers that come out to do backpacks, we really would not be able to get the project done," explained Patel.

They are making a difference one backpack at a time.

"It's great as a company we can come support those children that need our help", said Price.

Metropolitan Ministries could use school supplies and other donations for families year-round. For information on how to donate http://www.metromin.org/ways-to-give/donate-goods.html

