Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony win big in Vegas

By: Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 01 2017 06:50PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 07:24PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony men 's barbershop chorus returned from a competition in Las Vegas this weekend with a gold medal for its quartet "Main Street."

It's the highest scoring achievement for the 50-man chorus in its 72-year history.

"Main Street" won the quartet competition from a field of 55 of the top barbershop quartets in 18 countries. 

Its lead singer, Tony De Rosa achieved a record 4th gold medal, the highest achievement for a quartet singer.

De Rosa is also the music director of the Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony that competed against 30 choruses.  

The chorus placed 11th, making it one of the top barbershop choruses out of nearly 800 barbershop chapters at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Convention held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

