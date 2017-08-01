Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony win big in Vegas

- The Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony men 's barbershop chorus returned from a competition in Las Vegas this weekend with a gold medal for its quartet "Main Street."

It's the highest scoring achievement for the 50-man chorus in its 72-year history.

"Main Street" won the quartet competition from a field of 55 of the top barbershop quartets in 18 countries.

Its lead singer, Tony De Rosa achieved a record 4th gold medal, the highest achievement for a quartet singer.

De Rosa is also the music director of the Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony that competed against 30 choruses.

The chorus placed 11th, making it one of the top barbershop choruses out of nearly 800 barbershop chapters at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Convention held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.