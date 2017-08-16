Bay Area collegiate swimmer encourages kids to get in the water

- A St. Petersburg collegiate swimmer is diving in to help children feel safe around water.

From birth, Davi Jones was destined to become a swimmer.

"When I was three years old, my mom put me in the water and it just calms me down," she recalled.

The 19-year-old collegiate swimmer has always loved the water.

"When I am in the water is when I am the most comfortable," Davi said.

Davi is a sophomore swimmer at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.

"I have always been connected to swimming," Davi said. "I've done other sports but swimming always stuck with me."

Now, she is hoping it will stick to a younger generation.

"I know in the African American community we don't have as many swimmers so I just encourage children to swim," Davi added.

Davi spends her summer's developing swimmers in her South St. Petersburg neighborhood. Davi one day would like to be a swimming coach.