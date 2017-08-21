Biker turns to bicycles after life-changing accident

- Leo Rogers is a model of determination, tenacity, and will power. He's ridden motorcycles as far back as he can remember.

"I've been riding bikes pretty much all my life," Rogers said.

That was until his need for speed changed the course of his life. Leo was going over 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a guard rail.

"Doing wheelies and hit a guard rail doing like over 100 miles per hour," Leo said. "Hit a main artery flipped into some water next thing I know I'm waking up in the hospital missing my limb."

He fell into depression, but that changed when he picked up a two-wheeler of a different sort.

"I always had a bicycle so just seeing that and just bring that around dragging it around everywhere kind of influence me to start riding it again," he said.

Leo rides more than 200 miles a week on his bike.

"Riding bikes is like my gym, my training, my everything, my transportation," Leo said.

Riding with one leg is no easy task.

"Yeah, man you know it hard, it's hard trying to keep this figure," Leo added.

Leo was awarded the Bike Commuter of the Year in the annual Bike/Walk Tampa Bay awards.

"It makes me think about the goals that I have it makes me want to push even harder," Leo said.

He is a shinning example of perseverance and drive. Leo's ultimate goal is to represent the U.S. in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.