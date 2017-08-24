Teens build leadership working at Boys and Girls Club

By: Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 24 2017 04:15PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 07:14PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Bay Area teens are learning to pay it forward with a passion for community service. 

Caroline Sharpless is spurring young minds to strive for success at the Boys and Girls Club in Tampa.

Caroline is one of five teens selected from hundreds of candidates for paid summer jobs at the Boys and Girls club. 

"This experience showed me that no matter what you do you can have an impact on people," Caroline said.

The 13-year-old program is a Bank of America initiative to help mold future leaders.

"We as a community need to continue to empower young people," explained Ann Shaler, who runs the program for Bank of America. "They bring a lot of talent and a lot of innovation."

The students learned job skills and how to run a nonprofit. They even traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with policymakers.

"I learn about so many different issues that I didn't really know that much about before," Caroline said.

Caroline was chosen for the internship because of her volunteerism with General Federation of Women's Club.

"I know I want to have some kind of career where I can have an impact on people whether it be through business, or through government," Caroline said.

They're shaping young minds to spur positive change well into the future. Caroline will be attending Pepperdine College this fall.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Teens build leadership working at Boys and Girls Club
  • Hillel Academy in top 10 percent of private schools
  • Visually impaired teens help Metro Ministries during summer program
  • Biker turns to bicycles after life-changing accident
  • Bay Area collegiate swimmer encourages kids to get in the water
  • Children's Cancer Center gives families a place to escape
  • What's Right with Tampa Bay: Operation Military Matters
  • Bayou Nature Center connects children with nature
  • Creative writing workshops for kids promote literacy
  • Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony win big in Vegas