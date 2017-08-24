Teens build leadership working at Boys and Girls Club

- Bay Area teens are learning to pay it forward with a passion for community service.

Caroline Sharpless is spurring young minds to strive for success at the Boys and Girls Club in Tampa.

Caroline is one of five teens selected from hundreds of candidates for paid summer jobs at the Boys and Girls club.

"This experience showed me that no matter what you do you can have an impact on people," Caroline said.

The 13-year-old program is a Bank of America initiative to help mold future leaders.

"We as a community need to continue to empower young people," explained Ann Shaler, who runs the program for Bank of America. "They bring a lot of talent and a lot of innovation."

The students learned job skills and how to run a nonprofit. They even traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with policymakers.

"I learn about so many different issues that I didn't really know that much about before," Caroline said.

Caroline was chosen for the internship because of her volunteerism with General Federation of Women's Club.

"I know I want to have some kind of career where I can have an impact on people whether it be through business, or through government," Caroline said.

They're shaping young minds to spur positive change well into the future. Caroline will be attending Pepperdine College this fall.