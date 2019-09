- It's been 50 years since a group of soldiers who fought together in Vietnam was in the same room, but they finally had their touching reunion.

They gathered to reminisce about the past.

"We haven't been together in 50 years. We all were there '69, '70," said Vietnam War veteran Albert Short.

They were part of the 7th Psychological Operations Battalion Unit during the Vietnam war.

"Made up leaflets and flew them out to the North Vietnamese," explained Veteran Robert Temples. "Hoping that they would surrender to us and stuff like that."

Temples planned the event to honor his band of brothers for their service.

"I have this group picture and seeing everybody then and seeing everybody now, it's like, 'Wow.' I can't believe it, you know?" Temples said.

Commander Jake Jacobson, now 92, came from D.C. to see his squadron.

"I thought it would be good to get back and see some of these guys, come and thank them for what they did," Jacobson said.

Theirs is a bond that can never be broken.

"It's great to see them and reminisce. We had an excellent unit. Morale was high," Short said.