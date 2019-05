- For parents of premature babies, it can be a very stressful and uncertain time, but they are finding comfort, thanks to the March of Dimes.

"I woke up probably at three o'clock in the morning, a lot of pressure. I didn't feel good," Samantha Shelmet recalled the night she delivered her daughter, Chloe, in 2014.

She was 27 weeks pregnant.

"It was really scary. I was trying to stay as calm as I could because I knew that if I got stressed out, it could potentially hurt her more," said Samantha. "

Chole weighed 2 pounds and 8 ounces.

Continue reading below

"[I] just kind of talked myself through it. 'Everything is going to be OK. Everything happens for a reason,'" said Samantha.

Chole is now a typical, inquisitive 4-year-old toddler.

"She's amazing. She's absolutely amazing. She is so spoiled, so sassy, so full of life," Samantha explained.

She credits the March of Dimes for Chole's progress.

"They were a blessing in disguise for us and they were absolutely wonderful," said Samantha. "They do so much work with preemies, sick, full-term babies, and they do amazing work for moms just providing support."

It's that support which led Samantha to give back to the organization.

"March of Dimes is absolutely amazing, probably one of the best organizations that I could volunteer my time for. There're just wonderful," she said.