- For more than 80 years the March of Dimes has a proud history of serving families with high-risk pregnancies.

The Dix family knows the importance of the organization's research.

Today, Nathan and Mandi Dix cherish the time they spend with their three children. In 2014, complications forced the early delivery of Cohen and Sidney, less than 24 weeks into Mandi's pregnancy.

"Cohen was 1 pound 12 ounces and Sidney was 1 pound and 9 ounces," said Mandi. The early arrival meant both babies had to stay in the NCIU at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

"We lost Sidney due to complications of prematurity when she was a month old and Cohen was in the NICU for 115 days at All Children's," explained Mandi.

"The pain never goes away but we found ways to turn that into positives," said Nathan.

Cohen, now 4, is now a happy, curious kid who Ioves life.

"He lives life as if he knew he went through this because he lives every day to the fullest," said Mandi.

The Dix's spend a lot of their time raising money for March of Dimes.

"Our support of the March of Dimes is absolutely our way of trying to take something that was a negative experience and hardship and turn into a hopefully a very long-lasting positive effect on, not only our lives, but as many other lives that we can touch through doing this," said Nathan.