- Artist Joyce Curvin's work is proof that one person's trash is another's treasure.

She makes adorable, colorful works of art from trash and her work will be on display at an exhibit in St. Petersburg.

Her recyclable world of papier-mâché is filled with discarded plastic bottles, wire hangers, and even old shoes - transformed into vibrant sculptures in the shapes of dogs, cats, birds, and other pets.

"Making something out of nothing, I really like that. Taking trash that might get thrown out and making it into a piece that people can really enjoy in their homes and get a kick out of," Joyce explained.

Joyce got the creative bug as a child. She has been a professional artist for 35 years.

"I'm saving the planet a little bit making something fun, that has a lot of personality," she said.

Joyce's one-of-a-kind works of art are on display at Florida Craft Art in St. Petersburg. The name of the exhibit is "Woof, Meow, Chirp and Slither."

Florida Craft Art is a non-profit that highlights the work of Florida artists. The exhibit has more than 150 pieces.

"I think it is a fantastic exhibit. It's really embraced our community and what St Petersburg wants people to know about us," said Rhonda Sanborn, who works for Florida Craft Art.

For Joyce, the display is an opportunity to show off her creativity.

"I tend to do a whole bunch of different colors and a lot of different patterns cause I think it adds to the happiness of the piece and makes it pop," she said.

Joyce is proof that using scrap materials is a good way to help the environment while making something beautiful. For more information about the exhibit and Florida Craft Art, visit http://floridacraftart.org.