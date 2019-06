- A local bowling coach is throwing strikes for people with disabilities by running a bowling league for those with special needs.

Special Olympics bowling coach Karen Elvert loves to show affection to her bowling students. Every Saturday, they come to Liberty Lanes in Largo to bowl with Coach Karen.

"Love doing bowling with Ms. Karen," said Michelle Mcolister. "She's awesome."

Elvert started her bowling initiative after helping a friend out with her Special Olympics team. She loved it so much that she decided to start her own team.

"It's amazing that I get to do this, that I am able to do this," she said. "It's very, very special to me."

Elvert called her non-profit a "New Day of Love" after seeing an wounded soldier being interviewed about the injuries he suffered during the war in Iraq. His wife was watching him tear up.

"She turn around and said, 'Honey, there will always be a new day of love,' and to me that just got me," she said.

Elvert started her team nine years ago with seven kids; now she has more than 50.

"She's an amazing woman," said parent Deanna Scott. "I don't think I ever met anybody like her. She's paving her way to heaven through all of our kids."

"There're just so appreciative. I don't know how to explain it. They're just so beautiful," Elvert said.

She's a coach with a big heart, and is making a difference for those with disabilities.