Boys and Girls Club interns impact kids for years to come Boys and Girls Club interns impact kids for years to come 11 2019 05:05PM By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 05:05PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 05:10PM EDT a="/virtual/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/boys-and-girls-club-interns-impact-kids-for-years-to-come";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kelly\x20Ring\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417609300" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Bay Area teens are paying-it-forward this summer by interning with an organization that helped them as young kids.</p><p>At the Boys and Girls Club in St. Petersburg, Molly Dashney is shaping young minds to help them strive for success. </p><p>She's one of four teens who were selected from hundreds of candidates for paid summer jobs at the Boys and Girls Club. </p><p>"It's not only an investment in our community now, it's an investment in the future and I believe in that. And I am really grateful to have this opportunity with Bank of America and the Boys and Girls Club," Molly said.</p><p>The program is in its 15th year. It started as a Bank of America initiative to help mold future leaders by giving them hands-on work experience in their community. </p> <div id='continue-text-417609300' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417609300' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417609300' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417609300', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417609300'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Their going to know and understand better the important role for not for profits in our community and the complex issues that those organizations are helping solve in our communities," explained Ann Shaler with Bank of America.</p><p>The students learned job skills and how to run a non-profit. They even traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with policymakers.</p><p>"[The program] not only helps me understand the issues going on in the country right now, but to learn different opinions and ideas to apply to my own beliefs and bring back to our community," Molly said.</p><p>Molly was chosen for the internship because of her volunteerism with the Juvenile Arbitration Court Program. She learned the importance of helping first-time juvenile misdemeanor offenders.</p><p>"When I see something that's not right and, in my case, it was education. 