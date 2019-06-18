< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Clearwater kids get lessons in lacrosse 18 2019 07:03PM By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:29PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 07:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 07:07PM EDT CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13) - Boys and girls of all ages are hitting the field in Clearwater to improve their skills in lacrosse. We're probably right around 300 kids at this point," said Wood. For more information on the Yellow Jacket lacrosse program, visit http://yellowjacketlacrosse.com/. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crash-victim-thanks-first-responders-for-saving-her-life-almost-a-year-after-accident" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/First_responders_meet_victim_year_after__2_7415191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/First_responders_meet_victim_year_after__2_7415191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/First_responders_meet_victim_year_after__2_7415191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/First_responders_meet_victim_year_after__2_7415191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/First_responders_meet_victim_year_after__2_7415191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crash victim thanks first responders for saving her life almost a year after accident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-denies-request-to-suppress-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_1_7415090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_1_7415090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_1_7415090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_1_7415090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_1_7415090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge denies request to suppress 'emotional' testimony from victim's family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/land-o-lakes-teens-claim-championship-in-trap-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Teens_claim_championship_in_trap_shootin_3_7415084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Teens_claim_championship_in_trap_shootin_3_7415084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Teens_claim_championship_in_trap_shootin_3_7415084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Teens_claim_championship_in_trap_shootin_3_7415084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Teens_claim_championship_in_trap_shootin_3_7415084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bay Area teens claim championship in trap shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-schools-considering-stricter-cell-phone-policy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_1_7415055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_1_7415055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_1_7415055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_1_7415055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/School_system_considers_phone_policy_cha_1_7415055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota schools considering stricter cell phone policy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-fire-rescue-interim-chief-makes-costly-list-of-recommendations-to-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Interim_chief_makes_list_of_safety_recom_5_7414872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Interim_chief_makes_list_of_safety_recom_5_7414872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Interim_chief_makes_list_of_safety_recom_5_7414872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Interim_chief_makes_list_of_safety_recom_5_7414872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Interim_chief_makes_list_of_safety_recom_5_7414872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk Fire Rescue interim chief makes costly list of 