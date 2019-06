- A couple found a creative way to honor the memory of their daughter.

John and Allie Benson have found purpose in the tragic loss of their daughter, Charlie.

"We found out I was 13 weeks pregnant, that there was a lot of complications," said Allie Benson.

"She was a stillborn at 27 weeks," John Benson added.

In honor of her name, the Benson's started a grass-roots initiative called Charlie Champs.

Continue reading below

"We really wanted to be able to give to those kids what we wern't able to give to our daughter," Allie said.

They raise money to buy recreational adaptive bicycles for children like 6-year-old Samantha Lyon, who was born with cerebral palsy.

"It really gives them a chance to bond with the people around them and do activities that are typical activities for kids that they are not usually able to participate in," explained Allie.

Samantha's mom, Amanda said the bike is great exercise for her.

"Having this adaptive bicycle will allow her to strengthen all the muscles that she needs to be able to walk with a more normal gate," Amanda explained.

The bikes cost between $1,500 and $4,000. They have given away eight so far this year.

The bicycles and tricycles are custom-made, with special mounts to help kids who can't balance or ride a normal bike. Their initiative is a very special way to honor their daughter Charlie memory.

The couple also distributes used disability equipment to families. For more information, visit www.charlieschampsfl.com.