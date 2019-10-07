< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431565085" data-article-version="1.0">Father, son form lifelong bond over go-cart racing</h1>
</header> By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/father-son-form-lifelong-bond-over-go-cart-racing">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431565085"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 07:36PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - A son's dream to race go-carts inspired his father to buy a race track.</p><p>Jose Garcia, Jr. is 61, but he's been racing since a very young age and spends most of his time at the track.</p><p>His son followed in his footsteps. Almost 40 years ago, Jose bought a track and named it the Ambassador Racing School, which his son ran for many years.</p><p>"This track is about an eighth-of-a-mile. It's got nice backing in the corner," Jose said. "We decided to go ahead and open up a school for him, which he ran all during school his self."</p><p>The family legacy of working with cars goes beyond Jose and his son. Jose got his mechanical skills from his father. He was an auto body man and painter in Cuba.</p> <div id='continue-text-431565085' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431565085' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431565085' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431565085', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431565085'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"He worked on a lot of different things, so I got a lot of skills as a kid," Jose said.</p><p>Over the years, thousands of students have learned go-cart racing skills from Jose and his son. </p><p>"We start teaching them how to enter and exit the course... They learn throttle control, driving lines," Jose said. </p><p>He discovered fulfillment in teaching kids the proper way to race.</p><p>"I enjoy it. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, the road to help others has been long but fulfilling. For Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, the road to help others has been long but fulfilling. Elizabeth is the CEO and founder of the Akilah Institute, a non-profit college for women in Kigali, Rwanda. Random Acts of Flowers brings smiles to hospital patients around the country. In Tampa, they've made some special arrangements to brighten people's days. "How can you not smile when you have a beautiful bouquet of flowers come into your room?" asked Random Acts of Flowers Executive Director Janette Donogue. "We just light up the room, brightens the day and it just makes everybody happy." 