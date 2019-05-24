< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408637128" data-article-version="1.0">Group runs to remember fallen heroes</h1> Group runs to remember fallen heroes By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 23 2019 04:11PM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 02:25PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 02:27PM EDT class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - 18-year-old Jameson Miller and his friends may not personally know the fallen heroes whose pictures line Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard before the Memorial Day holiday, but they are grateful for them.</p><p>"My father being in the Army, I feel very sentimental about it," said Miller.</p><p>They are part of a group that runs Bayshore once a month to honor those who served their country.<br />It's called Wear Blue: Run to Remember.</p><p>"To honor the fighting, the fallen and their families," explained participant Santiago Comacho.</p><p>"I'm a military spouse. My husband just retired after 27 years in the Army," said Stacy Miller, the director of operations for the local chapter of the non-profit.</p> <div id='continue-text-408637128' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408637128' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408637128' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408637128', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408637128'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I'm currently serving and it's something that I have a personal connection to," said Comacho.</p><p>It's a national running community, but most of those pictured along Bayshore have local ties.</p><p>"Our posters are predominantly Tampa Bay affiliated fallen heroes," said Miller. "It's really important for the family members who have lost these service members. It's really important that they get remembered and so if it's just a moment when you're driving by that you think about these folks, or you remember them in the future, that's what their families want is to be remembered."</p><p>The group says it's an honor to make this their duty.</p><p>"I feel obligated to remember them and their families to garner support and to not forget that freedom isn't free," said Comacho.</p><p>Wear Blue: Run to Remember will be meeting on Memorial Day, May 27 at 8 a.m. at Ballast Point Park in Tampa for a run.</p><p>The public is invited to participate. More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories

Science class teaches students about solar, renewable energy
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 22 2019 02:53PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 07:21PM EDT
It's a one-of-a-kind class that teaches kids about our environment and renewable energy.
Lennard High School science teacher Jim Reve gets excited when he's teaching his students about solar energy.
He teaches the only certified solar energy program in Hillsborough County.

Pinellas County shop teacher leads by example
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 21 2019 06:22PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:14PM EDT
David Jones has a big fan club in his shop class at the Calvin Hunsinger School in Clearwater. This was my all-time favorite class to come to," said student David Biggs.
"Stuff got thrown at him and he didn't stop, he just kept on going," said student Christopher Anthony.

Winn Dixie bagger making customers smile for 33 years
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 20 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 07:04PM EDT
Hard working and dedicated describes Shane Crisco'S life. The 53-year-old grocery store bagger with special needs is what's right with Tampa Bay. Bagging every day, meeting people," said Winn Dixie Bagger Shane Crisco.
For 33 years, Shane has been bagging groceries for customers at Winn Dixie. This was my all-time favorite class to come to," said student David Biggs.</p><p>"Stuff got thrown at him and he didn't stop, he just kept on going," said student Christopher Anthony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/winn-dixie-bagger-making-customers-smile-for-33-years" title="Winn Dixie bagger making customers smile for 33 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Winn_Dixie_bagger_making_customers_smile_0_7294001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Winn_Dixie_bagger_making_customers_smile_0_7294001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Winn_Dixie_bagger_making_customers_smile_0_7294001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Winn_Dixie_bagger_making_customers_smile_0_7294001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/Winn_Dixie_bagger_making_customers_smile_0_7294001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hard working and dedicated describes Shane Crisco'S life. The 53-year-old grocery store bagger with special needs is what's right with Tampa Bay." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winn Dixie bagger making customers smile for 33 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hard working and dedicated describes Shane Crisco'S life. The 53-year-old grocery store bagger with special needs is what's right with Tampa Bay.</p><p>"I love working here, it.s fun. Bagging every day, meeting people," said Winn Dixie Bagger Shane Crisco.</p><p>For 33 years, Shane has been bagging groceries for customers at Winn Dixie.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supporters-of-christian-conservative-51st-state-called-liberty-hold-bake-sale-to-raise-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of apple pie is shown in a file photo. 