- 18-year-old Jameson Miller and his friends may not personally know the fallen heroes whose pictures line Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard before the Memorial Day holiday, but they are grateful for them.

"My father being in the Army, I feel very sentimental about it," said Miller.

They are part of a group that runs Bayshore once a month to honor those who served their country.

It's called Wear Blue: Run to Remember.

"To honor the fighting, the fallen and their families," explained participant Santiago Comacho.

"I'm a military spouse. My husband just retired after 27 years in the Army," said Stacy Miller, the director of operations for the local chapter of the non-profit.

"I'm currently serving and it's something that I have a personal connection to," said Comacho.

It's a national running community, but most of those pictured along Bayshore have local ties.

"Our posters are predominantly Tampa Bay affiliated fallen heroes," said Miller. "It's really important for the family members who have lost these service members. It's really important that they get remembered and so if it's just a moment when you're driving by that you think about these folks, or you remember them in the future, that's what their families want is to be remembered."

The group says it's an honor to make this their duty.

"I feel obligated to remember them and their families to garner support and to not forget that freedom isn't free," said Comacho.

Wear Blue: Run to Remember will be meeting on Memorial Day, May 27 at 8 a.m. at Ballast Point Park in Tampa for a run.

The public is invited to participate. For more information on how to get involved visit https://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/.