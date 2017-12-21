Group sews pillows for hospital patients

By: Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - Volunteers at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel are making blankets and pillows to give to patients in the hospital.

"It just makes me feel good to know that I can do something to help others," said Betty Wenning the President of Sew Caring.

She leads a group of women who sew pillows and blankets for hospital patients.

"There warm there soft," said Betty. "They can just put them up to them something that gives them a little bit of comfort, something that they can cuddle up too."

"These volunteers are an amazing group of dedicated, compassionate ladies who sew from the heart,” said Diane Hollrah, Volunteer Services Manager, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.  

Hollrah said, “They want to lift the spirits of our patients and let them know they are not alone.”

The nine women team meet twice a month to make the items. They started the initiative's in 2012.

