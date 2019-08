- If you've ever had an amazing nurse in your life, maybe somebody who's cared for you or your child at a critical time, you'll appreciate the recognition given to the nurses at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

For nurse Daniel Simms, visiting patient Lacey Pohlman is the highlight of his day.

"The best part is working with the children, seeing them get healthy," Simms said.

He and the rest of the nursing staff have just been recognized as a magnet hospital.

"This is a designation that only 8% of hospitals world wide get and it's recognizing excellence in nursing care," said nurse Heather Lyman.

The status is given to hospitals that provide excellent quality healthcare along with educating families about their loved ones' conditions. This prestigious designation is awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence.

"It just kind of reinforces that our nursing staff is top-of-the-line and that we are a hospital that has some of the best nurses in the country," Simms said.

Johns Hopkins All Children's is the first hospital in Florida to receive the honor.

"I would have been surprised had we not got it," said nurse Lyman. "We absolutely deserve this recognition."

Lacey's mom, Molly agrees.

"To come here and be with people who are so educated and friendly and relaxed and very used to children and used to talking to them and helping them not be so scared. It's been fantastic," she said.

It's a calming experience that Molly is so thankful for.

"It really has been just a wonderful, wonderful experience out of what could have been and even more terrible experience," she said.

The nursing staff is helping families navigate their hospital stay with love and compassion, making them very worthy recipients of their new designation.