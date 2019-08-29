< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/cholesterade-aims-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally">Cholesterade aims to lower cholesterol naturally</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain">Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after">Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida">Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/cholesterade-aims-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally">Cholesterade aims to lower cholesterol naturally</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain">Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after">Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida">Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/citrus-county-sheriff-urges-preparation-ahead-of-dorian">Citrus County sheriff urges preparation ahead of Dorian</a></li> <li><a </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Johns Hopkins All Children's nursing staff designated among top in the world</h1> </header> Aug 29 2019 04:08PM EDT 29 2019 07:36PM By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - If you've ever had an amazing nurse in your life, maybe somebody who's cared for you or your child at a critical time, you'll appreciate the recognition given to the nurses at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.</p><p>For nurse Daniel Simms, visiting patient Lacey Pohlman is the highlight of his day.</p><p>"The best part is working with the children, seeing them get healthy," Simms said.</p><p>He and the rest of the nursing staff have just been recognized as a magnet hospital.</p><p>"This is a designation that only 8% of hospitals world wide get and it's recognizing excellence in nursing care," said nurse Heather Lyman.</p> <div id='continue-text-426233122' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426233122' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426233122' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426233122', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426233122'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The status is given to hospitals that provide excellent quality healthcare along with educating families about their loved ones' conditions. This prestigious designation is awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence.</p><p>"It just kind of reinforces that our nursing staff is top-of-the-line and that we are a hospital that has some of the best nurses in the country," Simms said.</p><p>Johns Hopkins All Children's is the first hospital in Florida to receive the honor.</p><p>"I would have been surprised had we not got it," said nurse Lyman. "We absolutely deserve this recognition."</p><p>Lacey's mom, Molly agrees.</p><p>"To come here and be with people who are so educated and friendly and relaxed and very used to children and used to talking to them and helping them not be so scared. <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Donations_fill_shelves_for_teachers__stu_1_7620805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Donations_fill_shelves_for_teachers__stu_1_7620805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Donations_fill_shelves_for_teachers__stu_1_7620805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Donations_fill_shelves_for_teachers__stu_1_7620805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/Donations_fill_shelves_for_teachers__stu_1_7620805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's a good day for teacher Dolores Williams anytime she can shop for school supplies at the Hillsborough Education Foundation's Teaching Tools store." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers, students start the school year right with Stuff the Bus donations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a good day for teacher Dolores Williams anytime she can shop for school supplies at the Hillsborough Education Foundation's Teaching Tools store.</p><p>"Anything you can get for free that I can use for my school, for my babies, yes, I'm excited," said Williams.</p><p>The store, located inside the foundation, allows teachers of Title 1 schools to shop for school supplies at no cost. The supplies are donated by the community.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/teen-author-inspiring-kids-to-become-avid-readers" title="Teen author inspiring kids to become avid readers" data-articleId="425111939" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teen_author_inspires_kids_to_read_0_7610946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teen_author_inspires_kids_to_read_0_7610946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teen_author_inspires_kids_to_read_0_7610946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teen_author_inspires_kids_to_read_0_7610946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Teen_author_inspires_kids_to_read_0_7610946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reading has always been a part of Davon Miller's life. Now he's a writer and is using his passion to inspire kids to become avid readers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen author inspiring kids to become avid readers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reading has always been a part of Davon Miller's life. Now he's a writer and is using his passion to inspire kids to become avid readers.</p><p>"My mom would read to me even before I was born inside her womb," said Davon. "So it is just natural that I come out just loving to read and write."</p><p>The 17-year-old author has written four books.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/kids-discover-new-activities-at-tribe" title="Kids discover new activities at Tribe" data-articleId="424944706" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Kids_discover_new_activities_at_Tribe_0_7608606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Kids_discover_new_activities_at_Tribe_0_7608606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Kids_discover_new_activities_at_Tribe_0_7608606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Kids_discover_new_activities_at_Tribe_0_7608606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Kids_discover_new_activities_at_Tribe_0_7608606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether it's learning music, art, or even chess, there's something for every child to discover at Tribe in Seminole Heights." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kids discover new activities at Tribe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Whether it's learning music, art, or even chess, there's something for every child to discover at Tribe in Seminole Heights.</p><p>"Tribe is powered by the neighborhood, so we are a non-profit community center. we are totally led by volunteers," said founder Kristen Brown.</p><p>Volunteers sign up to teach kids a skill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/testaverdes-son-debuts-bucs-top-cowboys-17-15-in-preseason" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fpl-secures-nearly-13-000-workers-to-restore-power-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</h3> 