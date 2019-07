- A middle school step team in Clearwater is winning awards, despite being less than a year in, but it's the experience and growth of the individual teens that matters most.

The Young Kings Hierarchy is a step performance group focused on ushering teens into adulthood through artistic expression and hard work.

The Clearwater group's founder, Adonis Taylor says his goal is to teach participants about success at every level.

"We've been stepping for only eight months but we have won plenty of awards," said Taylor.

The group took home a first-place trophy at the National Step League Nationals competition at Morehouse College in Atlanta June 22.

Taylor says stepping is a good way to get kids involved in mentorship, stewardship, and social responsibility.

"A lot of boys in our community were afraid to step, when I first brought it to their attention, but these 19 young men, they stepped up and they weren't scared to be different," explained Taylor.

The group practices once a week at the Artz 4 Life Academy in Clearwater.

To follow their journey, visit their Instagram account or like them on Facebook.